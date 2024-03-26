Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Holds Protest In Delhi, Calls For Resignation Of CM Arvind Kejriwal

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 26, 2024, 12:08 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The protest, organized by the BJP, saw party members and supporters gathering to voice their grievances against the Kejriwal-led government. The BJP has raised various issues as reasons for their demand, citing concerns over governance and administration in the capital.

All Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP will contest elections alone in Punjab
Play Icon01:10
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP will contest elections alone in Punjab
Mafia Mukhtar admitted to Banda Medical College
Play Icon02:51
Mafia Mukhtar admitted to Banda Medical College
Women's Commission files complaint against Supriya Shrinate in Election Commission
Play Icon01:16
Women's Commission files complaint against Supriya Shrinate in Election Commission
Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate over controversial remarks
Play Icon02:20
Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate over controversial remarks
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
Play Icon08:28
Watch TOP 100 News of the day

Trending Videos

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP will contest elections alone in Punjab
play icon1:10
Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP will contest elections alone in Punjab
Mafia Mukhtar admitted to Banda Medical College
play icon2:51
Mafia Mukhtar admitted to Banda Medical College
Women's Commission files complaint against Supriya Shrinate in Election Commission
play icon1:16
Women's Commission files complaint against Supriya Shrinate in Election Commission
Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate over controversial remarks
play icon2:20
Kangana Ranaut hits back at Supriya Shrinate over controversial remarks
Watch TOP 100 News of the day
play icon8:28
Watch TOP 100 News of the day