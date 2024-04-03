Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi filed nomination from Wayanad seat

Sonam|Updated: Apr 03, 2024, 04:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a road show on Wednesday (03 April) in Wayanad, Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. After this, Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination from Wayanad for the Lok Sabha elections. Watch, what did Rahul Gandhi say after filing nomination?

All Videos

What did Sanjay Singh's daughter say on his bail?
Play Icon01:34
What did Sanjay Singh's daughter say on his bail?
Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi
Play Icon00:30
Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
Play Icon04:53
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
Play Icon00:56
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
Play Icon12:46
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena

Trending Videos

What did Sanjay Singh's daughter say on his bail?
play icon1:34
What did Sanjay Singh's daughter say on his bail?
Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi
play icon0:30
Boxer And Congress Leader Vijender Singh Joins BJP At Party Headquarters In Delhi
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
play icon4:53
Amit Shah makes huge comment on Congress over Ram Templr
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
play icon0:56
BJP's Unmesh Patil to join Uddhav's Shiv Sena
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena
play icon12:46
BJP issues Defamation Notice to AAP Leader Atishi Marlena