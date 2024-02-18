trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2722567
BJP launches theme song for Lok Sabha Election 2024

|Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 02:58 PM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party's theme song has come for Lok Sabha elections 2024. Bharatiya Janata Party has started its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Keeping Mission 2024 in mind, BJP has also launched the theme song of the campaign. The title of the theme song is 'Ek Baar Phir Modi Sarkar'.

