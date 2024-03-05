trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2727458
BJP leaders add 'Modi ka parivar' to social media handles

Sonam|Updated: Mar 05, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
A complaint has been lodged in Patna police station against Lalu Yadav for his objectionable speech about Prime Minister Modi. The tension of India Alliance has increased. Because the two statements given by Lalu yesterday at Gandhi Maidan in Patna regarding the Prime Minister, Modi has now made them his weapon.

