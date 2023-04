videoDetails

BJP Leader's son attacked with Bomb in Prayagraj, CCTV Video recovered

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 11:36 AM IST

CCTV video of bombing has surfaced from Prayagraj. In this video, visuals of the murderous attack on BJP leader have been captured. According to report, Son of a BJP leader has been attacked with a bomb. BJP leader's son was traveling in the car with a friend during the attack.