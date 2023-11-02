trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683169
BJP makes huge remark on Arvind K'ejriwal

|Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 01:54 PM IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had to appear before ED today at 11 am. But CM Kejriwal has declared ED's letter illegal. In this regard, BJP held a press conference. During the PC, BJP leader Sambit Patra made scathing attack on Kejriwal. He said that Kejriwal is 'not brutally honest, but shameless'
