trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2725645
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP MLAs to meet Governor in Himachal today

|Updated: Feb 28, 2024, 07:32 AM IST
Follow Us
Rajya Sabha elections were held in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday. As per reports, Cross voting was done during Rajya Sabha elections. Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu's government in Himachal appears to be in danger. Meanwhile, BJP MLAs are going to meet Himachal Governor today.

All Videos

BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh
Play Icon02:45
BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh
DNA: BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh
Play Icon20:22
DNA: BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh
Baat Pate Ki: Electric scooter makers cut prices significantly
Play Icon32:01
Baat Pate Ki: Electric scooter makers cut prices significantly
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress loses Himachal Rajya Sabha seat to BJP
Play Icon38:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress loses Himachal Rajya Sabha seat to BJP
DNA: Watch all about ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission ?
Play Icon11:56
DNA: Watch all about ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission ?

Trending Videos

BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh
play icon2:45
BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh
DNA: BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh
play icon20:22
DNA: BJP stuns Congress in Himachal Pradesh
Baat Pate Ki: Electric scooter makers cut prices significantly
play icon32:1
Baat Pate Ki: Electric scooter makers cut prices significantly
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress loses Himachal Rajya Sabha seat to BJP
play icon38:18
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Congress loses Himachal Rajya Sabha seat to BJP
DNA: Watch all about ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission ?
play icon11:56
DNA: Watch all about ISRO's Gaganyaan Mission ?