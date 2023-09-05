trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2658072
BJP MP Harnath Yadav makes huge demand over word INDIA

|Updated: Sep 05, 2023, 12:15 PM IST
Harnath Yadav on INDIA: BJP MP Harnath Yadav has demanded to remove the word India from the Constitution. He says that the word India should be removed and the word Bharat should be changed to just Bharat.
