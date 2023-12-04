trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2695456
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP new strategy for Mission 2024 BJP new strategy for Mission 2024

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 04, 2023, 11:18 PM IST
It's said about BJP that after winning one election, it starts preparing for the next election. This quality of his also brings him success one after the other. After this victory, BJP has now started preparing for the 2024 elections.
Follow Us

All Videos

DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
Play Icon10:18
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA: Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc in Chennai and Tamil nadu
Play Icon1:47
DNA: Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc in Chennai and Tamil nadu
'See the sun bleeding every evening' says Samajwadi Party Spokesperson on Congress defeat
Play Icon8:29
'See the sun bleeding every evening' says Samajwadi Party Spokesperson on Congress defeat
PM Narendra Modi Witnesses 'Operational Demonstrations' On Navy Day 2023 Function | Maharashtra
Play Icon2:26
PM Narendra Modi Witnesses 'Operational Demonstrations' On Navy Day 2023 Function | Maharashtra
My Joram Character Possesses Exceptional Mental Fortitude: Manoj Bajpayee | Zee News English
Play Icon1:48
My Joram Character Possesses Exceptional Mental Fortitude: Manoj Bajpayee | Zee News English

Trending Videos

DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
play icon10:18
DNA: Who will be CM of Madhya Pradesh?
DNA: Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc in Chennai and Tamil nadu
play icon1:47
DNA: Cyclone Michaung wreaks havoc in Chennai and Tamil nadu
'See the sun bleeding every evening' says Samajwadi Party Spokesperson on Congress defeat
play icon8:29
'See the sun bleeding every evening' says Samajwadi Party Spokesperson on Congress defeat
PM Narendra Modi Witnesses 'Operational Demonstrations' On Navy Day 2023 Function | Maharashtra
play icon2:26
PM Narendra Modi Witnesses 'Operational Demonstrations' On Navy Day 2023 Function | Maharashtra
My Joram Character Possesses Exceptional Mental Fortitude: Manoj Bajpayee | Zee News English
play icon1:48
My Joram Character Possesses Exceptional Mental Fortitude: Manoj Bajpayee | Zee News English
Election Result Live,assembly election result live,rajasthan election result 2023,Rajasthan election result,Election result,election news,Assembly Election 2023,Ashok Gehlot,Vasundhara Raje,BJP,Lal Diary,rajasthan lal diary,pm modi magic,modi ka magic,lal diary jinn,winter session 2023,mp election result 2023,mizoram election 2023 result,bjp new plan for 2024,