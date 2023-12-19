trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700519
BJP Parliamentary meeting today amid Mps Suspended and Parliament Security Breach

|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:18 AM IST
BJP's parliamentary party meeting is going to be held today amidst uproar and suspension by the opposition after the lapse in Parliament security. PM Modi will attend this meeting. It is being told that PM Modi can address this meeting.

Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 19 December 2023
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 19 December 2023
India Alliance meet today: Will they come up with 2024 Election plan?
India Alliance meet today: Will they come up with 2024 Election plan?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 92 Mps Suspended from Lok Sabha
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 92 Mps Suspended from Lok Sabha
Floods, landslides in Tamil Nadu amid heavy rainfall
Floods, landslides in Tamil Nadu amid heavy rainfall
Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?

