BJP polling booth agent shot dead in Cooch Behar

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 09:32 AM IST
Cooch Behar Violence: Another incident of violence has come to light from Cooch Behar in West Bengal. BJP's polling booth agent has been shot dead and a TMC worker has been accused of it.
