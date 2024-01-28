trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2714803
BJP President Nadda will attend the swearing in of the new government in Bihar

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 28, 2024, 10:54 AM IST
BJP President JP Nadda will reach Patna today at 3 pm. Chirag Paswan will also come to Patna with him. It is understood that he will attend the swearing-in ceremony of the new government.

Rohini Acharya's statement amid Bihar political crisis
Play Icon0:43
Rohini Acharya's statement amid Bihar political crisis
Why does Nitish want to meet the Governor before swearing in?
Play Icon5:4
Why does Nitish want to meet the Governor before swearing in?
Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor today
Play Icon1:6
Nitish Kumar will meet the Governor today
Ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Play Icon3:8
Ways to get a job from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Top 100 News | 28 January | Bihar Political Crisis | Nitish Kumar
Play Icon9:28
Top 100 News | 28 January | Bihar Political Crisis | Nitish Kumar

