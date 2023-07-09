trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632891
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Protests against West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence

|Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 09:34 AM IST
West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence: Voting for the panchayat elections was held in West Bengal on Saturday. During this, many polling booths and candidates were attacked, which was blamed on TMC workers. Regarding this, BJP workers protested outside the Election Commission. Suvendu Adhikari also met the Election Commissioner and demanded a CBI inquiry.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

IMD issues heavy rain alert in 8 states of India
play icon2:59
IMD issues heavy rain alert in 8 states of India
Road accident in Reasi area, Dumper falls into deep ditch due to landslide
play icon8:41
Road accident in Reasi area, Dumper falls into deep ditch due to landslide
Around 18 people dead in West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence,says sources
play icon12:48
Around 18 people dead in West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence,says sources
BSF employee arrested in Gujarat's Kutch, accused of sending secret information to Pakistan
play icon1:43
BSF employee arrested in Gujarat's Kutch, accused of sending secret information to Pakistan
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
play icon4:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

IMD issues heavy rain alert in 8 states of India
play icon2:59
IMD issues heavy rain alert in 8 states of India
Road accident in Reasi area, Dumper falls into deep ditch due to landslide
play icon8:41
Road accident in Reasi area, Dumper falls into deep ditch due to landslide
Around 18 people dead in West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence,says sources
play icon12:48
Around 18 people dead in West Bengal Panchayat Election Violence,says sources
BSF employee arrested in Gujarat's Kutch, accused of sending secret information to Pakistan
play icon1:43
BSF employee arrested in Gujarat's Kutch, accused of sending secret information to Pakistan
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
play icon4:2
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin the surefire remedy for marriage in the month of Shravan
west bengal panchayat election violence,wb panchayat election 2023 violence,west bengal panchayat election 2023 violence,West Bengal panchayat election,west bengal panchayat election opinion poll 2023,West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023,panchayat election west bengal 2023,panchayat election west bengal 2023 today news,Panchayat Election news,Panchayat election violence,panchayat election violence in west bengal,WB Panchayat Election Violence,Bengal violence,Zee News,