BJP puts serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 18, 2024, 01:08 PM IST
Politics has heated up over Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's powerful statement. BJP puts serious allegations against Rahul Gandhi. Know what did Rahul Gandhi said in this report.

