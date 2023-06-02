NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP retaliates on Rahul Gandhi's Muslim League secular statement

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 12:46 PM IST
When Rahul Gandhi was asked about the alliance with the Muslim League, Rahul said that the Muslim League is secular. BJP hit back at Rahul Gandhi on this issue. BJP leader Sudhanshu Trivedi asked many questions to the Congress party in a press conference.

All Videos

4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
NCERT makes major changes in 10th syllabus, removes periodic table and many other chapters
1:26
NCERT makes major changes in 10th syllabus, removes periodic table and many other chapters

Trending Videos

4:33
4 IAF Rafale carries out long range mission in sky
2:24
TN: Transgender community celebrates ‘Pride Month’ in Chennai
1:29
Rahul Gandhi makes big statement over Democracy in Maryland
11:28
Delhi Police recovers weapon in Sakshi Murder Case
1:26
NCERT makes major changes in 10th syllabus, removes periodic table and many other chapters
sudhanshu trivedi debate,sudhanshu trivedi speech,sudhanshu trivedi news,BJP,Indian economy,Rahul gandhi on muslims,rahul gandhi in america,Rahul Gandhi on Modi,Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi,Rahul gandhi news,rahul gandhi america visit,Rahul Gandhi speech,rahul gandhi america,Rahul Gandhi live,rahul gandhi in usa,modi vs rahul gandhi,Rahul Gandhi in US,Rahul Gandhi USA Visit,Rahul Gandhi latest,