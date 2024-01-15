trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2710021
BJP Spokesperson Ajay Alok reverts on Mathura Kashi Agenda question

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 15, 2024, 08:30 PM IST
Taal Thok Ke: Politics has intensified over consecration of life to be held in Ram temple on 22 January 2024. But today many Congressmen came to Ayodhya. Many Congress leaders including Deepender Hooda, Ajay Rai, Akhilesh Pratap Singh took a dip in Saryu today. After that, they joined hands and together raised slogans of Jaishree Ram. The local people of Ayodhya did not like the immersion of Congressmen in the name of Ram in Saryu. Rather they got angry. And they had a clash with them. Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Ajay Alok has given a big statement regarding Zee News' question on Mathura-Kashi agenda.

