Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP Supporter dead body recovered in Bengal

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 26, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
As per latest reports, dead body of a BJP supporter has been found in Bengal's East Midnapore. This has raised questions on Mamata government.

All Videos

92 Year old voter casts vote
Play Icon03:41
92 Year old voter casts vote
Will Dhananjay Singh get bail in Kidnapping Case
Play Icon01:00
Will Dhananjay Singh get bail in Kidnapping Case
Shocking Incident witnessed in Haryana's Rewari
Play Icon01:46
Shocking Incident witnessed in Haryana's Rewari
Know Voter Turnout Ration till 9 AM
Play Icon00:45
Know Voter Turnout Ration till 9 AM
Major accident in Darbhanga of Bihar
Play Icon01:20
Major accident in Darbhanga of Bihar

Trending Videos

92 Year old voter casts vote
play icon3:41
92 Year old voter casts vote
Will Dhananjay Singh get bail in Kidnapping Case
play icon1:0
Will Dhananjay Singh get bail in Kidnapping Case
Shocking Incident witnessed in Haryana's Rewari
play icon1:46
Shocking Incident witnessed in Haryana's Rewari
Know Voter Turnout Ration till 9 AM
play icon0:45
Know Voter Turnout Ration till 9 AM
Major accident in Darbhanga of Bihar
play icon1:20
Major accident in Darbhanga of Bihar