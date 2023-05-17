हिन्दी
BJP surrounds Mamata Banerjee over Medinipur Blast, demands NIA probe
Updated:
May 17, 2023, 08:00 AM IST
Big information has been received regarding the Medinipur blast in Bengal. The BJP has demanded an NIA probe, besieging West Bengal CM Mamta Banerjee.
