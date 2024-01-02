trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705114
BJP to hold important meeting on Ram Temple

|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 07:42 AM IST
Bharatiya Janata Party has called an important meeting on Ayodhya's Ram temple. Many veterans including Home Minister Amit Shah and JP Nadda will participate during this meeting. In this meeting, public will be told the struggle story of Ram Temple. Along with this, information about the obstacles of the opposition will also be given.

