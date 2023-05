videoDetails

BJP to release manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:26 AM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party will release its election manifesto on Monday regarding the Karnataka elections to be held on May 10. BJP President JP Nadda, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yeddyurappa will release the manifesto. There can be important announcements for young women in the manifesto.