videoDetails

BJP vs AAP: BJP claims, no one is more corrupt than Kejriwal

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 21, 2023, 04:08 PM IST

Press conference of 7 MPs of Delhi is being held. BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said that the people whom Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal used to consider as the embodiment of corruption, are seen standing with him today.