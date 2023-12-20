trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701165
BJP Women MPs protest against mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar

Sonam|Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 06:20 PM IST
Jagdeep Dhankar Mimicry Row Video: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee made fun of Jagdeep Dhankar by mimicry. Chairman Dhankhar also raised objection on this matter in the House. Politics has intensified on the mimicry controversy. Demonstration of BJP MPs continues against the opposition. Women MPs demonstrated outside the Parliament.

