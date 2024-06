videoDetails

BJP workers attacked with knife in Mangaluru

Sonam | Updated: Jun 10, 2024, 05:52 PM IST

Big news from Mangaluru, Karnataka There is tension in the Boliyar area after the violent incident yesterday. Actually, yesterday PM Modi's swearing-in was being celebrated. A Vijay procession was taken out for this. Sloganeering took place during this. After which some people attacked BJP workers with a knife. 2 BJP workers have been injured in the attack.