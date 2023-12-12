trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697855
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BJP's shocking decision over MP New CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 12, 2023, 12:48 AM IST
Mohan Yadav MP New CM Update: Shivraj Singh Chauhan's rule has ended in Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav has become the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Mohan Yadav touched the feet of Shivraj Singh after becoming the Chief Minister, the video of which is going viral. Mohan Yadav's name was not even visible in the race. Mohan Yadav has made a big announcement as soon as he became CM.
Follow Us

All Videos

MP New CM: All about Mohan Yadav
Play Icon13:52
MP New CM: All about Mohan Yadav
SC on Article 370 Verdict: What's Article 370?
Play Icon42:27
SC on Article 370 Verdict: What's Article 370?
Special preparations in Ayodhya before prana pratishtha
Play Icon21:22
Special preparations in Ayodhya before prana pratishtha
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
Play Icon16:31
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
Play Icon3:55
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!

Trending Videos

MP New CM: All about Mohan Yadav
play icon13:52
MP New CM: All about Mohan Yadav
SC on Article 370 Verdict: What's Article 370?
play icon42:27
SC on Article 370 Verdict: What's Article 370?
Special preparations in Ayodhya before prana pratishtha
play icon21:22
Special preparations in Ayodhya before prana pratishtha
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
play icon16:31
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of SC's decision on Article 370
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
play icon3:55
DNA: Jakarta will sink into sea!
Mohan Yadav New MP CM Update LIVE,Mohan Yadav news live,Mohan Yadav latest news,mohan yadav statement live,who is mohan yadav,mp new cm mohan yadav,mohan yadav mp cm,madhya pradesh cm mohan yadav,mohan yadav mp new cm,mp mohan yadav live,mp cm mohan yadav,mohan yadav ujjain,mohan yadav news,mohan yadav new mp cm,mahan yadav news,minister mohan yadav,Mohan Yadav latest news,mohan yadav family,mohan yadav kon hai,shivraj singh chouhan resignation,breaking,