Black ink splashed on Bageshwar Dham Baba Dhirendra Shastri's Posters in Patna

| Updated: May 17, 2023, 09:19 AM IST

Today is the last day of the court of Baba Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham in Patna, Bihar. During this, a shocking incident has come to the fore. In Patna, the posters of Dhirendra Shastri regarding the story have been blackened. Along with this things like Chor and 420 have been written.