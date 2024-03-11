NewsVideos
Blind Cricket News: 5 T20 match series between India and Sri Lanka

|Updated: Mar 11, 2024, 03:06 PM IST
Blind Cricket News: Series of 5 T20 matches is being played between the blind cricket teams of India and Sri Lanka at the Karnail Singh Stadium in Delhi. This tournament is being organized on the initiative of The Cricket Association of Blind in India and Samarth Hande. Today its first match is being played in Delhi.

