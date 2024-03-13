NewsVideos
videoDetails

Blind Cricket News: Watch Zee News' campaign for blind cricket

|Updated: Mar 13, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
Follow Us
Blind Cricket News: Zee News has launched a campaign for blind cricket. So that blind cricket and cricketers can get their rights and respect. Watch this special report...

All Videos

Pakistan's new president Zardari declines to draw salary for poor economy
Play Icon01:12
Pakistan's new president Zardari declines to draw salary for poor economy
CM Arvind Kejriwal Attacks BJP Over CAA: Raises Questions On Priorities
Play Icon01:18
 CM Arvind Kejriwal Attacks BJP Over CAA: Raises Questions On Priorities
VIRAL; VIDEO: Women Unexplained Fight At Muradabad Community Health Center
Play Icon01:01
VIRAL; VIDEO: Women Unexplained Fight At Muradabad Community Health Center
VIRAL VIDEO: Seat Dispute Unfolds Between Man and Woman Inside Delhi Metro
Play Icon00:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Seat Dispute Unfolds Between Man and Woman Inside Delhi Metro
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Trolled For Ingenious 'Jugaad' Using Pressure Cooker As Iron, Watch
Play Icon00:33
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Trolled For Ingenious 'Jugaad' Using Pressure Cooker As Iron, Watch

Trending Videos

Pakistan's new president Zardari declines to draw salary for poor economy
play icon1:12
Pakistan's new president Zardari declines to draw salary for poor economy
CM Arvind Kejriwal Attacks BJP Over CAA: Raises Questions On Priorities
play icon1:18
CM Arvind Kejriwal Attacks BJP Over CAA: Raises Questions On Priorities
VIRAL; VIDEO: Women Unexplained Fight At Muradabad Community Health Center
play icon1:1
VIRAL; VIDEO: Women Unexplained Fight At Muradabad Community Health Center
VIRAL VIDEO: Seat Dispute Unfolds Between Man and Woman Inside Delhi Metro
play icon0:44
VIRAL VIDEO: Seat Dispute Unfolds Between Man and Woman Inside Delhi Metro
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Trolled For Ingenious 'Jugaad' Using Pressure Cooker As Iron, Watch
play icon0:33
VIRAL VIDEO: Woman Trolled For Ingenious 'Jugaad' Using Pressure Cooker As Iron, Watch