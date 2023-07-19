trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637561
Bomb found in bag in Jammu Kashmir's Samba

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 06:00 PM IST
Jammu-Kashmir Samba Bomb News: A shocking case has come to light from Samba in Jammu and Kashmir. Suspicious bag has been recovered in Samba. Tell that the bomb has been recovered from near the National Highway. The army and the police have laid siege.
