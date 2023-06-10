NewsVideos
videoDetails

Boris Johnson resigns from the post of MP, will be punished for misleading the Parliament!

|Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 02:10 PM IST
Boris Johnson has said he is resigning as a UK MP after being informed he was punished for misleading Parliament.

All Videos

Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
1:17
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
DGP's big statement on the disclosure of terrorist module in Gujarat
8:38
DGP's big statement on the disclosure of terrorist module in Gujarat
Big case of love jihad from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Shahrukh raped by posing as Monu
5:46
Big case of love jihad from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Shahrukh raped by posing as Monu

Trending Videos

1:17
Sharad Pawar Announces Praful Patel, Supriya Sule NCP Working Presidents
7:31
Who is plotting against Baba Bageshwar? Baba warned the opponents
3:13
Big robbery of 6 crores in Ludhiana, Punjab, miscreants absconded with cash van
8:38
DGP's big statement on the disclosure of terrorist module in Gujarat
5:46
Big case of love jihad from Delhi's Karawal Nagar, Shahrukh raped by posing as Monu
boris johnson resign,Boris Johnson,boris johnson news,boris johnson speech,boris johnson latest,boris johnson partygate,boris johnson live,Johnson,boris johnson song,boris johnson today,Boris Johnson resigns,Boris,boris johnson pmq,boris johnson mps,boris johnson pmqs,boris johnson lies,boris johnson covid,boris johnson party,boris johnson liar,boris johnson apology,boris johnson diaries,boris johnson alcohol,Tories,boris johnson chris pincher,