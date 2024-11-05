Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2816123https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/boxer-imane-khelif-confirmed-as-biological-male-in-medical-report-2816123.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Boxer Imane Khelif Confirmed As 'Biological Male' In Medical Report

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 03:52 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
There is a lot of discussion on social media today. This news is related to an Olympic gold medalist who won the medal in the women's category but now it has been revealed that he is actually a man. Actually, Algerian boxer Iman Khalif won the gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024. The Algerian boxer won the gold medal in the women's category. There was a controversy about Iman's gender during the Olympics. Now the medical reports that have come out are really shocking, in which it has been confirmed that he is a man.

All Videos

Jharkhand Election 2024 Update: CM Yogi attacks Congress
Play Icon02:49
Jharkhand Election 2024 Update: CM Yogi attacks Congress
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of UP Madrasa Act
Play Icon22:11
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of UP Madrasa Act
Hindus in Canada protest against Khalistani attack on Brampton temple
Play Icon14:21
Hindus in Canada protest against Khalistani attack on Brampton temple
Lawrence gang open fire in Nangloi area, CCTV footage surfaces
Play Icon11:14
Lawrence gang open fire in Nangloi area, CCTV footage surfaces
Salman Khan gets another threat, asked to cough up ₹5 crore
Play Icon03:08
Salman Khan gets another threat, asked to cough up ₹5 crore

Trending Videos

Jharkhand Election 2024 Update: CM Yogi attacks Congress
play icon2:49
Jharkhand Election 2024 Update: CM Yogi attacks Congress
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of UP Madrasa Act
play icon22:11
Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of UP Madrasa Act
Hindus in Canada protest against Khalistani attack on Brampton temple
play icon14:21
Hindus in Canada protest against Khalistani attack on Brampton temple
Lawrence gang open fire in Nangloi area, CCTV footage surfaces
play icon11:14
Lawrence gang open fire in Nangloi area, CCTV footage surfaces
Salman Khan gets another threat, asked to cough up ₹5 crore
play icon3:8
Salman Khan gets another threat, asked to cough up ₹5 crore
NEWS ON ONE CLICK