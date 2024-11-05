videoDetails

Boxer Imane Khelif Confirmed As 'Biological Male' In Medical Report

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 05, 2024, 03:52 PM IST

There is a lot of discussion on social media today. This news is related to an Olympic gold medalist who won the medal in the women's category but now it has been revealed that he is actually a man. Actually, Algerian boxer Iman Khalif won the gold medal in the Paris Olympics 2024. The Algerian boxer won the gold medal in the women's category. There was a controversy about Iman's gender during the Olympics. Now the medical reports that have come out are really shocking, in which it has been confirmed that he is a man.