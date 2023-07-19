trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637367
Breaking: Big news about Pakistani Seema Haider – ATS chief called at DGP headquarters

|Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Seema Haider Breaking: Big news regarding Pakistani Seema Haider – ATS Chief has been called to Lucknow Headquarters. Now the ATS has widened the scope of investigation in Seema Haider's case as Seema's contacts have been found from two people in Nepal. Let us tell you that Seema Haider had sent friend request to many army officers before Sachin.
