BREAKING: BJP MP from Haryana Ratanlal Kataria passes away

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 18, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
At this time a sad news is coming out from the politics of Haryana. BJP MP Ratanlal Kataria has passed away. He breathed his last at Chandigarh PGI.

