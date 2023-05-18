हिन्दी
News
Videos
videoDetails
BREAKING: BJP MP from Haryana Ratanlal Kataria passes away
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
May 18, 2023, 09:26 AM IST
At this time a sad news is coming out from the politics of Haryana. BJP MP Ratanlal Kataria has passed away. He breathed his last at Chandigarh PGI.
