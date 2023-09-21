trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665182
Breaking: Gangster And Khalistani Sympathiser Sukhdool Singh Shot Dead In Canada

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 21, 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Amid brewing tensions between India-Canada, another Khalistan leader was gunned down. Khalistan sympathiser gangster Sukhdool Singh was shot down by unknown assasilants in Canada. Sukkha was on the most wanted list of the National Investigation Agency.
