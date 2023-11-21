trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2690646
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking: Madhepura DM's speeding car crushed four people, one injured

|Updated: Nov 21, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
Madhepura Accident Breaking: Madhepura DM's speeding car has crushed four people in Madhubani. Three have died.. while the condition of one is critical.. The incident took place on NH 57 of Phulparas police station. DM's car was badly damaged in the accident, after which angry people created ruckus by blocking the NH.
Follow Us

All Videos

UP ATS makes big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
Play Icon2:33
UP ATS makes big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
Play Icon4:4
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF
Play Icon11:53
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF
PM Modi Comforts Mohammed Shami With Hug; Indian Pacer Thanks Supporters For Their
Play Icon2:24
PM Modi Comforts Mohammed Shami With Hug; Indian Pacer Thanks Supporters For Their "Support"
Hezbollah Launches 25 Missiles And 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Causing Alarm In US | Israel-Hamas War
Play Icon3:19
Hezbollah Launches 25 Missiles And 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Causing Alarm In US | Israel-Hamas War

Trending Videos

UP ATS makes big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
play icon2:33
UP ATS makes big disclosure in Aligarh Module of ISIS
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
play icon4:4
Rajasthan Congress Releases Election Manifesto for upcoming Assembly Elections
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF
play icon11:53
Halal Products Ban: Investigation of Halal certification case given to STF
PM Modi Comforts Mohammed Shami With Hug; Indian Pacer Thanks Supporters For Their
play icon2:24
PM Modi Comforts Mohammed Shami With Hug; Indian Pacer Thanks Supporters For Their "Support"
Hezbollah Launches 25 Missiles And 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Causing Alarm In US | Israel-Hamas War
play icon3:19
Hezbollah Launches 25 Missiles And 3 Suicide Drones In Northern Israel, Causing Alarm In US | Israel-Hamas War
madhepura dm car,accident in madhubani,3 people died,DM's speeding car has crushed,Two injured,Madhepura DM Car Accident in madhubani,madhubani,Madhepura,Madhepura DM Car Accident,Madhepura DM,madhubani,Madhubani News,Madhubani Road Accident,Bihar news,Madhubani Accident,Road accident,Road Accident Phulparas,accident in bihar,Road Accident Phulparas in Bihar,Madhepura Accident Breaking,Madhubani. one is critical,NH 57,Phulparas police station,