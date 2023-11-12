trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687185
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: ATS caught four suspected terrorists who studied from AMU

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 12:32 PM IST
Breaking News: Aligarh Muslim University has once again come on the radar of UP ATS due to the recent arrest of two suspected terrorists. After the arrest of these suspects... when ATS expanded the scope of its investigation... it came to light... that anti-national agenda was being run in the meeting of the student organization named Students of Aligarh Muslim University i.e. SAMU. In this case, UP ATS has arrested 4 suspected terrorists from different areas and all four are students of AMU.
Follow Us

All Videos

YAMNOTRI Breaking: Major accident due to tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, 50-60 laborers stranded
Play Icon2:28
YAMNOTRI Breaking: Major accident due to tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, 50-60 laborers stranded
Top 9 News : Terrorist network of students exposed in AMU! | AMU | Zee News
Play Icon3:39
Top 9 News : Terrorist network of students exposed in AMU! | AMU | Zee News
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
Play Icon0:37
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
Play Icon2:25
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
Play Icon5:6
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath

Trending Videos

YAMNOTRI Breaking: Major accident due to tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, 50-60 laborers stranded
play icon2:28
YAMNOTRI Breaking: Major accident due to tunnel collapse in Uttarkashi, 50-60 laborers stranded
Top 9 News : Terrorist network of students exposed in AMU! | AMU | Zee News
play icon3:39
Top 9 News : Terrorist network of students exposed in AMU! | AMU | Zee News
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
play icon0:37
“Madhya Pradesh Ke Man Mein Modi” Artist Makes 14,000 Square Feet Rangoli | Assembly Elections
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
play icon2:25
Indian Army Patrolling Upon Last Army Post Along LOC In Poonch During Night Hours Ahead Of Diwali
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
play icon5:6
Deepawali 2023: Diwali of faith from Badrinath to Somnath
Breaking News,ISIS,sumu,ISIS in India,Aligarh Muslim University,aligarh muslim university news,mannan wani aligarh muslim university,Aligarh University,aligarh muslim university expels mannan wani,aligarh university student,aligarh muslim university video,kashmiri students in aligarh muslim university,aligarh muslim university association,kahmiri students aligarh muslim university,ISIS terror module,Atanki,Atankvad,Aligrah news,