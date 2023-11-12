trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687159
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: IS terror module exposed in Aligarh University!

|Updated: Nov 12, 2023, 11:14 AM IST
Aligarh Muslim University has once again come on the radar of UP ATS due to the recent arrest of two suspected terrorists. After the arrest of these suspects... when ATS expanded the scope of its investigation... it came to light... that anti-national agenda was being run in the meeting of the student organization named Students of Aligarh Muslim University i.e. SAMU. In this case, UP ATS has arrested 4 suspected terrorists from different areas and all four are students of AMU.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM MODI in Lepcha Border: PM's Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha Border, watch VIDEO!
Play Icon2:28
PM MODI in Lepcha Border: PM's Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha Border, watch VIDEO!
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers on the Lepcha border of Himachal.
Play Icon2:0
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers on the Lepcha border of Himachal.
5 Minute 25 Khabar: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great pomp across the country.
Play Icon3:1
5 Minute 25 Khabar: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great pomp across the country.
ISRAEL BREAKING: Netanyahu claims to surround Gaza city
Play Icon1:15
ISRAEL BREAKING: Netanyahu claims to surround Gaza city
Top 100 News: 100 big morning news
Play Icon12:11
Top 100 News: 100 big morning news

Trending Videos

PM MODI in Lepcha Border: PM's Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha Border, watch VIDEO!
play icon2:28
PM MODI in Lepcha Border: PM's Diwali with soldiers at Lepcha Border, watch VIDEO!
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers on the Lepcha border of Himachal.
play icon2:0
PM MODI BREAKING: PM Modi celebrated Diwali among the soldiers on the Lepcha border of Himachal.
5 Minute 25 Khabar: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great pomp across the country.
play icon3:1
5 Minute 25 Khabar: The festival of Diwali is being celebrated with great pomp across the country.
ISRAEL BREAKING: Netanyahu claims to surround Gaza city
play icon1:15
ISRAEL BREAKING: Netanyahu claims to surround Gaza city
Top 100 News: 100 big morning news
play icon12:11
Top 100 News: 100 big morning news
Breaking News,ISIS,sumu,ISIS in India,Aligarh Muslim University,aligarh muslim university news,mannan wani aligarh muslim university,Aligarh University,aligarh muslim university expels mannan wani,aligarh university student,aligarh muslim university video,kashmiri students in aligarh muslim university,aligarh muslim university association,kahmiri students aligarh muslim university,ISIS terror module,Atanki,Atankvad,Aligrah news,