Breaking News: Lalan Singh resigns, Nitish will become JDU president

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Lalan Singh has resigned from the post of party president in the JDU meeting. His resignation has been accepted. According to sources, Nitish Kumar can again become the president of JDU.

