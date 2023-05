videoDetails

Breaking News: Man hanging on bonnet for 2-3 hours, car kept running on the road. Ashram Chowk

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 01, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

A car ran for about two to three kilometers from Ashram Chowk to Nizamuddin Dargah in Delhi, with a person clinging to the bonnet of the vehicle. This incident took place on Sunday night around 11 pm and was captured on camera.