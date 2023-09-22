trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2665800
Breaking News: Om Birla's warning to Ramesh Bidhuri

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
The opposition has come out all guns blazing against the BJP after its Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri termed BSP's Danish Ali a 'terrorist' and used communal slurs against him during Lok Sabha proceedings on Thursday. A video clip of the comment, which has now gone viral on social media, has evoked sharp reactions as well from Speaker Om Birla who said there will be a strict warning if such behaviour was repeated.
