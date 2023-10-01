trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669462
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: PM Modi's roar in Asaduddin Owaisi's stronghold, gifted schemes worth Rs 13,500 crore

|Updated: Oct 01, 2023, 04:42 PM IST
Breaking News: PM Modi, while addressing the mega rally in Asaduddin Owaisi's stronghold, said, many congratulations to all of you for the schemes worth Rs 13,500 crore. I am very happy that today I inaugurated many such road projects which will bring huge changes in the lives of the people here, the movement in Telangana-Andhra Pradesh-Maharashtra through Nagpur Vijayawada Corridor is going to be very easy.
Follow Us

All Videos

Big Breaking on Manipur Violence: Foreign connection of Manipur violence!
play icon1:51
Big Breaking on Manipur Violence: Foreign connection of Manipur violence!
play icon0:45
"Excited To See Such Huge Marathon" Kiren Rijiju On India’s First High-Altitude Marathon
IAF's ALH Dhruv Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Close To Bhopal
play icon1:12
IAF's ALH Dhruv Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Close To Bhopal
Breaking: BJP meeting regarding Rajasthan-Chhattisgarh Chunav-Central Election Committee meeting
play icon1:47
Breaking: BJP meeting regarding Rajasthan-Chhattisgarh Chunav-Central Election Committee meeting
Explosion in Turkey's capital Ankara, firing near Parliament
play icon1:3
Explosion in Turkey's capital Ankara, firing near Parliament

Trending Videos

Big Breaking on Manipur Violence: Foreign connection of Manipur violence!
play icon1:51
Big Breaking on Manipur Violence: Foreign connection of Manipur violence!
play icon0:45
"Excited To See Such Huge Marathon" Kiren Rijiju On India’s First High-Altitude Marathon
IAF's ALH Dhruv Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Close To Bhopal
play icon1:12
IAF's ALH Dhruv Helicopter Makes Precautionary Landing Close To Bhopal
Breaking: BJP meeting regarding Rajasthan-Chhattisgarh Chunav-Central Election Committee meeting
play icon1:47
Breaking: BJP meeting regarding Rajasthan-Chhattisgarh Chunav-Central Election Committee meeting
Explosion in Turkey's capital Ankara, firing near Parliament
play icon1:3
Explosion in Turkey's capital Ankara, firing near Parliament
Breaking News,PM Modi,Asaduddin Owaisi,PM Modi news,vijay corridor,mega rally,Zee News,Breaking News,Telangana,Rajasthan,PM Narendra Modi rally,Madhya Pradesh Visit,PM Narendra Modi rally,Rajasthan,Telangana,Madhya Pradesh Visit,Narendra Modi,MP News,mp election 2023,,Narendra Modi,Chhatarpur,MP,pm modi mp visit,madhya pradesh,mp election 2023,madhya pradesh election 2023,PM Modi news,MP,News,PM Modi Chhatarpur Visit,Latest News MP,Trending News Madhya Pradesh,PM Modi,Pm modi public rally in Mahabubnagar,BRS and Congress,Telanagana,PM,Modi,Congress,BRS,