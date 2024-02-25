trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724777
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Breaking News: Ruckus outside the rest stop of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bulandshahr

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 11:36 AM IST
Follow Us
Breaking News: There has been a ruckus outside the resting place of Bharat Jodo Yatra in Bulandshahr. Let us tell you that there was a huge ruckus between the supporters of both the parties in Bulandshahr. Here BJP workers raised slogans, in response to which Congress supporters also raised slogans.

All Videos

Prime Minister Modi is busy creating an atmosphere in the country to cross Mission 400.
Play Icon05:31
Prime Minister Modi is busy creating an atmosphere in the country to cross Mission 400.
Police Constable Bharti: UP Police Constable exam canceled, politics of UP heated up
Play Icon03:53
Police Constable Bharti: UP Police Constable exam canceled, politics of UP heated up
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra
Play Icon00:47
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra
TOP 100 News: PM Modi will give a gift to Gujarat today
Play Icon06:43
TOP 100 News: PM Modi will give a gift to Gujarat today
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether the conjunction of Sun and Saturn is auspicious or inauspicious
Play Icon07:00
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether the conjunction of Sun and Saturn is auspicious or inauspicious

Trending Videos

Prime Minister Modi is busy creating an atmosphere in the country to cross Mission 400.
play icon5:31
Prime Minister Modi is busy creating an atmosphere in the country to cross Mission 400.
Police Constable Bharti: UP Police Constable exam canceled, politics of UP heated up
play icon3:53
Police Constable Bharti: UP Police Constable exam canceled, politics of UP heated up
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra
play icon0:47
Rahul Gandhi Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav will participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra
TOP 100 News: PM Modi will give a gift to Gujarat today
play icon6:43
TOP 100 News: PM Modi will give a gift to Gujarat today
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether the conjunction of Sun and Saturn is auspicious or inauspicious
play icon7:0
Know from Acharya Shiromani Sachin whether the conjunction of Sun and Saturn is auspicious or inauspicious