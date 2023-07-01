trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2629263
NewsVideos
videoDetails

BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato increased due to rain, prices doubled in 7 days

|Updated: Jul 01, 2023, 12:38 PM IST
BREAKING NEWS: The prices of green vegetables including tomato have increased due to rain. On the other hand, the prices of vegetables are also increasing due to traffic being affected due to rain, let us inform that the prices of vegetables have doubled in 7 days. On the other hand, due to the cost of vegetables, the shopkeepers are finding it difficult with the customers.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
play icon4:43
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
Pakistan got loan from IMF!
play icon3:39
Pakistan got loan from IMF!
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

play icon2:16
"India's Dominance In Digital Transactions Has Become Our Identity": PM Modi Bats For Digital India
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
play icon4:43
Uniform Civil Code: UCC will be 'launched' from 'North' direction, why does the opposition object to UCC?
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
play icon2:40
25 Passengers Charred To Dead As Bus Catches Fire On Samruddhi Expressway
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
play icon0:50
Union Home Minister Amit Shah On The Steps Implemented Under The Leadership Of PM Modi
Pakistan got loan from IMF!
play icon3:39
Pakistan got loan from IMF!
Breaking News,Breaking News,vegetables price hike,Tomato price hike,Zee News,Meerut News,UP news,Latest News,Uttar Pradesh news,city news,gourd vegetable,Vegetable price,cultivation of vegetables in up,Vegetables price,meerut news in hindi,Latest Meerut News in Hindi,Meerut Hindi Samachar,बारिश की मार,टमाटर समेत हरी सब्जियां हुईं महंगी,टमाटर के दाम बढ़े,महंगाई की मार,मिर्च हुई और तीखी,खीरा व लाल टमाटर भी पहुंच से बाहर,थोक से लेकर फुटकर तक बढ़े सब्जियों के दाम,