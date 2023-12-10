trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697434
Breaking News: This is how Vishnudev was elected Chief Minister

Dec 10, 2023
Chhattisgarh New CM: The news of this time is coming from Raipur BJP office. Vishnu Dev Sai has been made the new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh. Till now Vishnudev Sai has been garlanded and made the CM of Chhattisgarh. Former CM of Chhattisgarh Dr. Raman Singh was also present on the stage. Vishnudev Sai is considered close to Amit Shah.
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
Chhattisgarh will get a new Chief Minister today
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand
Court sent shooter helper on 8-day police remand
Gogamedi's third wife made a big revelation
Gogamedi's third wife made a big revelation
Anandpal's daughter behind Gogamedi's murder?
Anandpal's daughter behind Gogamedi's murder?
Mayawati announced her successor
Mayawati announced her successor

