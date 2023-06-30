trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2628946
Breaking News Today LIVE: PM Modi said - India's discussion everywhere, the demand of our youth increased

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 02:24 PM IST
PM Narendra Modi said in the centenary year of Delhi University that the one who has knowledge is strong. He said that coming to Delhi University is like coming home for me. He said that when we had institutions like Nalanda and Takshashila, our country was at the forefront and was Vishwaguru.
