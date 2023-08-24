trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2653244
BRICS summit 2023: PM Modi-Xi Jinping meeting at BRICS summit, both countries agree on tension on LAC

|Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
BRICS summit 2023: PM Modi-Xi Jinping have met in the BRICS summit, both the countries have agreed on the tension on LAC. Let us tell you that after the bloody clash between the soldiers of both the countries at Galvan in 2020, the relations between the two countries had become very bad.
