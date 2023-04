videoDetails

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh: Case under POCSO Act against WFI President

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 10:44 AM IST

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the alleged sexual misconduct case against Wrestling Federation of India President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. In connection with the complaint of women wrestlers, two FIRs have been registered at the Connaught Place Police Station in Delhi.