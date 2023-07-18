trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637041
Brij bhushan Singh gets relief, on interim bail for two days

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 18, 2023, 03:28 PM IST
Former WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh appeared in the Rouse Avenue Court, after which the court granted him interim bail for 2 days. The court said that those who are not involved in the hearing should go out so that the court can function smoothly.
