Brij Bhushan Singh's counterattack on allegations of sexual harassment - 'Congress party's hand behind the strike'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 29, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

Brijbhushan Sharan Singh: Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brijbhushan Sharan rejected the allegations of sexual harassment leveled against him by Indian wrestlers. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh told the hand of Congress behind all this