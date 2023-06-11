NewsVideos
Brijbhushan Singh's mega rally in Gonda, praises the Modi government fiercely

|Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 02:45 PM IST
Brij Bhushan Singh, former president of Wrestling Federation of India, held a mega rally in Gonda amid allegations of sexual harassment leveled by women wrestlers. During this, he fiercely praised the Modi government.

