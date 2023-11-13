trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687627
Britain: David Cameron appointed foreign secretary

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 04:46 PM IST
David Cameron appointed foreign minister: There has been a major reshuffle in the British cabinet. In Britain, former PM David Cameron was made the Foreign Minister by PM Rishi Sunak. Suella Braverman was removed from the post of Home Minister over Palestine protests.
